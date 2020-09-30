District says 15 students tested positive after gatherings

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — School officials in Bridgewater are warning that the district could be forced to move classes entirely online after 15 students tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, the superintendent of the Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District blamed students for spreading the virus at large social gatherings outside of school. Superintendent Derek Swenson said none of the cases were the result of students' exposure at school.

“Please know that should this trend continue, we may be forced into a fully remote learning situation, as early as next week,” he said.

Swenson urged parents to talk with their children about the health risks posed by large gatherings, adding that school officials “cannot fully ensure the health and wellbeing of our students & staff on our own.”

The district's School Committee is planning to discuss the topic at its Wednesday meeting. State education officials urge districts to use remote learning if their areas have high virus rates for prolonged periods.

The state's latest data from Sept. 19 showed Bridgewater averaging a daily case rate of 3.39 per 100,000 people, within the range deemed safe for in-person instruction. Newer data is expected to be released Wednesday.