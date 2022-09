This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MECOSTA, LAKE COUNTIES — District Health Department No. 10 recently announced it is now offering the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine to qualifying individuals.

According to a news release from Thursday, Sept. 8, both Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster vaccines are available.

“Having both bivalent boosters available as we head into fall and winter is very important as cases are expected to rise,” DHD No. 10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse said. “These bivalent boosters will help protect against Omicron subvariants, including BA.4 and BA.5. Getting vaccinated and boosted is the best defense against the spread of COVID-19.”

According to the news release, both boosters can be given to anyone who has completed a FDA-approved or FDA-authorized monovalent primary series, such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax. They can also be given to those that previously received monovalent booster doses.

Eligibility for the single bivalent booster dose is as follows:

Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the bivalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine if it has been at least two months since they completed primary vaccination or received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine

Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine if it has been at least two months since they completed primary vaccination or received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine

To schedule to receive the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster, or any COVID-19 vaccine, visit dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, consider going to a pharmacy or your primary health care provider. Additional vaccination sites can be found at vaccines.gov/search.

DHD No. 10 now supplies COVID-19 at-home tests; however, supplies are limited. COVID-19 test kits are limited at each DHD No. 10 office and are available on a first come, first served basis. Individuals are asked to take one kit per person, and up to four kits per household. Each kit has two tests inside and expire March 2023. Test kits are also available at most pharmacies. Be sure to call your pharmacy ahead of time, as demand remains high.

For more information on COVID-19, visit dhd10.org/coronavirus.