Disney Junior series aims to give a kid's eye view of race May 18, 2021 Updated: May 18, 2021 11:03 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - Questlove, left, and Black Thought attend the Broadway opening night of "Hamilton" on Aug. 6, 2015, in New York. “Rise Up, Sing Out,” an animated shorts series presenting the concepts of race, racism and social justice to young viewers, is coming to Disney Junior. Designed for children ages 2 to 7 and their families, the series will include music by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots, who are executive producers with Latoya Raveneau. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Black Thought, left, and "Questlove" attend MTV's National College Signing Day on May 5, 2017, in New York. “Rise Up, Sing Out,” an animated shorts series presenting the concepts of race, racism and social justice to young viewers, is coming to Disney Junior. Designed for children ages 2 to 7 and their families, the series will include music by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots, who are executive producers with Latoya Raveneau. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Rise Up, Sing Out,” an animated shorts series presenting the concepts of race, racism and social justice to young viewers, is coming to Disney Junior.
Designed for children ages 2 to 7 and their families, the series will include music by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots, who are executive producers with Latoya Raveneau.