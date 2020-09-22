Disaster food stamp applications for Laura end Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Wednesday is the last day for people in the 21 parishes damaged by Hurricane Laura to apply for disaster food stamp aid.

The program, called the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to eligible households that don't regularly receive food stamp benefits and who need help buying groceries because of lost income or other damages caused by the storm.

People impacted by Laura in the following parishes are eligible to apply: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Caddo, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, St. Landry, Union, Vermilion, Vernon and Winn parishes.

More information is available on the Department of Children and Family Services' website.

A call center will take the final applications for the program Wednesday between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 1-888-524-3578.

To apply, residents will need to have information on their income, financial resources and disaster-related expenses.