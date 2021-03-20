Diner boarded up; owner seeks jail release in COVID-19 case March 20, 2021 Updated: March 20, 2021 3:16 p.m.
HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — Supporters boarded the doors at a western Michigan restaurant to show authorities that the owner will keep it closed, a condition necessary to spring her from jail for violating court orders related to COVID-19.
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, meanwhile, remained in custody Saturday, 90 miles away at the Ingham County jail.