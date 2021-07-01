Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press July 1, 2021 Updated: July 1, 2021 1:25 a.m.
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — As the search for survivors of a Florida condo collapse enters its second week, rescue crews and relatives of those still missing are scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden Thursday, in a visit many are hoping will provide some measure of comfort to a devastated community.
Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to thank first responders and search and rescue teams. They also plan to meet with the families of victims, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.