Detroit seeking photos of city's COVID-19 victims for event

DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit has set a Friday deadline for people to submit photos of Detroit residents who died from COVID-19 as part of a unique public memorial planned at Belle Isle State Park.

City officials plan to enlarge the photos and display them at Belle Isle, where people will be able to see them during an all-day memorial drive on Aug. 31.

“Families and friends will be able to say goodbye, and the photos will be given to families when the memorial is over,” the city said in a statement.

More than 1,400 people in Detroit have died from COVID-19 complications, or roughly 24% of all deaths in Michigan.

Photos can be sent by email to detroitmemorial2020@gmail.com, by regular mail or online. The mailing address is Detroit Memorial 2020, P.O. Box 21761, Detroit, MI 48221.