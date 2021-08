DETROIT (AP) — Mike Duggan is seeking his third consecutive term as Detroit’s mayor, facing off in the city’s primary Tuesday against a group that includes several challengers familiar to city voters.

Joining Duggan on the nonpartisan ballot were Anthony Adams, Tom Barrow, Kiawana Brown, Myya Jones, Jasahn Larsosa, Charleta McInnis, DaNetta Simpson, Art Tyus and D. Etta Wilcoxon.