Detroit journalist takes buyout, eyes run for council

DETROIT (AP) — A journalist is looking at a run for the Detroit City Council after leaving the Detroit Free Press.

M.L. Elrick has filed paperwork to create a candidate committee for the 2021 election. He said he accepted a buyout from the newspaper.

Elrick won a Pulitzer Prize at the Free Press for exposing scandals involving Kwame Kilpatrick, who resigned as Detroit mayor in 2008. Besides two stints at the newspaper, he has been a reporter at Detroit-area TV stations.

“If this happens, people should rest assured this is not another chicken in the hen house,” Elrick told WJBK-TV. “This is a watchdog going in the hen house and chasing out the foxes. And frankly if I lose focus or I cross a line, somebody should point it out.”