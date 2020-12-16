Des Moines extends limitations on public outdoor events

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The city of Des Moines will limit gatherings on public property to 30 people through the winter holidays to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Frank Cownie said.

The mayor extended his emergency proclamation this week. Events such as parades, rallies and festivals had been limited to 250 people since July.

City recreation centers will be limited to operating at 50% capacity.

“This pandemic and the risks it brings will not simply dissipate with time,” Cownie said in a statement. “It is my hope that the combination of continued compliance of community health measures and a vaccine will soon get the community back to a more normal and routine life.”

Events that include less than 30 people must still follow federal guidelines on social distancing and masks, according to the news release.

City buildings, which have been closed since March, will remain closed until at least February, the city said.