Deputy properly administered drunken driving tests in snow

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appellate judge rejected a drunken driver's arguments Thursday that a deputy made him undergo field sobriety tests in a snow storm in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

According to court documents, a Portage County deputy stopped Sean Dugan of Pittsburgh in February 2019 after Dugan drove into a snowbank and drove the wrong way down a one-way street. Tests showed his blood alcohol concentration was .268, more than three times the legal limit in Wisconsin. A judge found him guilty of first-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration.