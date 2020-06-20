Sheriff: Deputies shoot armed man outside rehab clinic

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — An armed man was wounded Friday afternoon during a shootout with Florida deputies in a parking lot near a rehab center, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near the Wilton Manors Health and Rehabilitation Center, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release.

Detectives had attempted to apprehend the man as part of a narcotics investigation, officials said. Two deputies fired their weapons, though it wasn't known whether both hit the man.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials didn't release his condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials didn't release the names or races of the deputies or the man who was shot.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting. The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.