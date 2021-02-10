Deputies involved in shooting ID'd; victim remains in ICU

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver, Washington police have released the names of three Clark County sheriff’s deputies placed on leave after one of them shot a 30-year-old man last week.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports deputies were conducting a traffic stop Thursday in Hazel Dell when one of them shot the driver, Jenoah Donald, Vancouver police said.

Donald, a Black man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains on life support in an intensive care unit, according to a Tuesday update on an online crowdfunding page in his name.

The deputies on leave are Sean Boyle, Greg Agar, and Holly Troupe, according to the Vancouver Police Department, which is leading an investigation into the shooting.

The agency previously said four deputies were involved, but investigators found Monday that the fourth arrived after the shooting and was “determined to be uninvolved,” said Kim Kapp, a Vancouver police spokeswoman.

Authorities have not provided a detailed description of the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which happened in a residential neighborhood. They also didn’t say which deputy shot Donald.