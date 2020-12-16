Deputies: Upstate NY house fire kills four adults

ROME, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say four people have died in a house fire in upstate New York.

Deputies with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that the victims were killed in a blaze that started Tuesday night at the home in Rome, New York. They said all were believed to be adults.

Deputies and firefighters were still at the scene on Wednesday morning investigating the cause of the fire. The county medical examiner’s office was working to identify the victims.