Department: 2 prison officers stabbed by inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said Saturday that an inmate stabbed two corrections officers at a state prison.

The state agency said in a news release that the incident occurred Friday night at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. The prison system said charges are pending against 41-year-old Willie Jones for stabbing the two officers with a homemade knife.

One officer was stabbed in the chest and the other in the abdomen and arm. Both officers were treated and released from a local hospital.

It was not immediately clear if Jones has an attorney.

The Department of Corrections and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Jones is serving two life sentences for two 2010 second-degree murder convictions out of Bossier Parish. Jones has been at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since January. He was transferred Saturday to another state prison.