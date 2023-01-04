Denver officer indicted on 2 felony charges in July shootout

DENVER (AP) — A Denver police officer who fired at an armed man — and was accused of accidentally shooting five bystanders in the crowd outside a bar — has been indicted on assault and other charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
A grand jury indicted Officer Brandon Ramos on two counts of second-degree assault, both felonies; as well as six counts of third-degree assault, a prohibited use of a weapon and five counts of reckless endangerment, which are misdemeanors, in the July 17, 2022 incident in a nightlife area, according to court documents. No lawyer was listed as representing him yet in court records.