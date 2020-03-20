Denver Police Dept agrees to settle discrimination complaint

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Police Department has agreed to pay a female commander $280,000 to settle a gender discrimination complaint against a former chief, who she said led a department “rife with sexism."

The Denver Post reports Cmdr. Magen Dodge also would be assigned to lead the department's internal affairs division as part of the settlement, which was announced Friday. The deal is pending approval by City Council.

The City Attorney's Office said the proposed settlement is not an admission of liability but a chance to move forward.

Dodge, one of the highest-ranking women in the department, filed the complaint in 2019. She said former Chief Robert White made sexist remarks, including once insinuating in a meeting of high-ranking police staff that she should prostitute herself to earn $50,000 for the department.

When she spoke up for herself and others, she said White disregarded her complaints and called her “silly,” “emotional” and “immature,” according to the complaint.

Dodge, who was a district commander at the time, said she was moved to another position in retaliation for speaking out.

An internal investigation cleared White of wrongdoing. He retired in 2018.