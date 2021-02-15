Denmark: Man charged with planning terror attack

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A naturalized Danish man was charged Monday with planning to commit an act of terror in an unknown location in Denmark or abroad, Denmark’s top prosecutor said.

The 24-year-old man, who was not named, was arrested April 30, 2020 after he bought a firearm, two clips and 50 rounds of ammunition, Chief Prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said.

”It is our assessment that the firearm that the man bought should be used to carry out a terrorist attack either in Denmark or abroad,” she said in a statement. “It failed because he was arrested immediately after buying the weapon and the munitions.”

He was charged under terrorism laws that can lead to a life sentences — which in Denmark usually means 16 years in prison. The prosecution said it will seek a sentence of more than four years and will demand that he is stripped of his Danish citizenship and deported after he has served his time.

No trial date was set.

The case seems to be unrelated to last week’s action in Denmark and Germany in which a total 14 people were arrested on suspicion of terrorism links.