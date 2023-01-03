Democrats take control as Minnesota Legislature convenes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened Tuesday for its 2023 session, with leaders planning to use their new power to swiftly enact stronger protections for abortion rights.
It's the first time in eight years that Democrats have held the trifecta of controlling both chambers of the Legislature as well as the governor's office. They came out of the November elections with a one-vote majority in the Senate and a six-vote advantage in the House, which positions them to pass a long list of Democratic priorities that the former Senate Republican majority had blocked.