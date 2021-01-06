Democrats hold Virginia House seats in special elections

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats held on to two Virginia House seats in special elections held Tuesday.

Candi King narrowly defeated Republican Heather Mitchell in Virginia’s 2nd House District in northern Virginia, which was vacant after former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy resigned to focus on her run for governor.

Angelia Williams Graves easily beat GOP candidate Sylvia Bryant in the Norfolk-based 90th House District. That seat was previously held by former Del. Joe Lindsey, who stepped down to take a judgeship.

Both districts lean blue and Democratic lawmakers hailed Tuesday's wins. But House Minority Leader Del. Todd Gilbert, a Republican, said King's narrow margin of victory in the northern Virginia suburbs sent a message that voters are growing unhappy with the Democratic majority at the General Assembly.

All 100 House seats are up for election later this year.