RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic leaders in Virginia are calling on Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to declare a state of emergency to activate the state's anti-price gouging law as gas prices reach record highs following Russian's invasion of Ukraine.

"Governor Youngkin has the power to act and help protect Virginians at the pump, but so far, has failed to do so. Instead, he continues to point fingers and waste precious time,” House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn said in a statement Thursday.