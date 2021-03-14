Democrats bank on relief aid to win back wary working class WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press March 14, 2021 Updated: March 14, 2021 8:33 a.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks after touring International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66, in New Alexandria, Pa. During this late-September swing through Westmoreland County, Pa., Biden said, "A lot of white, working class Democrats thought we forgot them, I get their sense of being left behind." Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021, photo Mary Wilmes, a gift shop owner, speaks of President Joe Biden and championing the COVID relief bill, said, "He's giving you the sense that he cares about people." in Greensburg, Pa. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021, photo Paul Adams, a former Westmoreland County Democratic Committee vice chairman, talks about how local democrats, who have recently voted Republican, may be effected by the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief and economic stimulus bill while on the campus where he teaches in Greensburg, Pa. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021, photo Lucas Szekely, a 19-year-old community college student, takes videos of friends skateboarding in a parking lot in Greensburg, Pa. Szekely, who thought the results of November's election "a little fishy" also said Democrats sending out another round of direct payments won't change that. Then added "It's a good thing now, but you can't keep doing it forever." Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - In this file photo from Sept. 30, 2020, people listen as then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks after touring International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66, in New Alexandria, Pa. During this late-September swing through Westmoreland County, Pa., Biden said, "A lot of white, working class Democrats thought we forgot them, I get their sense of being left behind." Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021, photo Lucas Szekely, right, takes a video of Josh Sobocinski as he does skateboarding tricks in a parking lot in Greensburg, Pa. Szekely, who thought the results of November's election "a little fishy" also said Democrats sending out another round of direct payments won't change that. Then added "It's a good thing now, but you can't keep doing it forever." Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
JEANNETTE, Pa. (AP) — When Joe Biden visited this corner of southwestern Pennsylvania in the final weeks before the election, his goal wasn't to win it so much as to show the area's overwhelmingly white working-class electorate that his party was at least willing to try.
“A lot of white, working-class Democrats thought we forgot them,” Biden said after touring a union training facility during a late September swing through Westmoreland County. "I get their sense of being left behind.”