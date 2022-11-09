Democrat Deluzio wins US House seat in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Election lawyer Chris Deluzio, a Democrat, prevailed Tuesday in the contest for an open U.S. House seat north of Pittsburgh, beating a Republican businessperson and former township commissioner.
Deluzio will represent a district that consists largely of the voters who elected Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb to Congress for the past couple terms. It became vacant for this year’s election when Lamb chose not to seek reelection in what was an ultimately failed attempt to get his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate.