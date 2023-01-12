Dem lawmakers urge Biden to void visa of Brazil's Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A group of 46 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday demanding former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's diplomatic visa be canceled in the wake of the rampage in Brazil's capital by his supporters.
“We request that you reassess his status in the country to ascertain whether there is a legal basis for his stay and revoke any such diplomatic visa he may hold,” said the letter. It continued: “The United States must not provide shelter for him, or any authoritarian who has inspired such violence against democratic institutions.”