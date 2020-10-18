Delaware unemployment rate dropped again in September

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s unemployment rate dropped in September for the fourth straight month, but it still far exceeds the rate from a year ago.

As of last month, 8.2% of the state's labor force was out of work, the Delaware State News reported. That’s down from 15.9% in May amid pandemic-related closures. But it's more than twice the September 2019 rate of 3.9%, according to data released by the Delaware Department of Labor on Friday.

Nationally, the jobless rate declined from 8.4% to 7.9% from August to September. It was 3.5% one year ago.

During the early months of the pandemic, national unemployment reached levels unseen since the Great Depression.