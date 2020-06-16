Delaware state police memorial vandalized with BLM graffiti

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A memorial dedicated to Delaware State Police troopers who have died in the line of duty has been vandalized with Black Lives Matter graffiti, authorities said Tuesday.

State police said the vandalism occurred sometime overnight when the memorial on the grounds of state police headquarters was spray painted with the words “Black Lives Matter.”

State police described the incident as “appalling and unacceptable.”

The vandalism occurred just days after a memorial on Delaware's Legislative Mall that honors law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty was damaged with an ax. A bronze statute of a police officer kneeling in reverence in front of a granite wall inscribed with the names of fallen police officers was damaged Friday, and two urine-soaked state flags were placed on the ground. An ax was left behind at the scene.

Dover Police have charged Kyle Bullock, 42, of Camden with felony level criminal mischief in Friday's incident. Officers investigating the vandalism found a cell phone at the scene, and determined that it belonged to Bullock, according to police.

Bullock was arrested after he returned to the scene and asked the officers if they had seen a cell phone, which he claimed to have lost while participating in prior protest activity.

Bullock remained in custody Tuesday, with cash bond set at $5,100. Department of Correction officials had no information as to whether he has an attorney.