Delaware reports more than 1K virus cases for first time

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for the first time on Saturday.

Delaware reported 1,090 new positive coronavirus cases. The state also reported eight new deaths. All eight had underlying health conditions and two were residents of long-term care facilities. They have made up 451 of the state’s 815 coronavirus deaths.

The record for new cases comes in the same week that Gov. John Carney announced new restrictions. On Monday, bars and restaurants will face a 10 p.m. curfew, and many businesses will see capacity limits decreased.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, 348 people were hospitalized due to complications from the virus. That's down from 363 one day earlier. There are currently 52 people listed in critical condition, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.