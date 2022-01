GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Two men were fatally shot inside a restaurant during an altercation with two masked people who had entered the establishment, Delaware State Police said on Sunday.

Police said the shootings happened early Saturday evening at the El Nopalito Restaurant in Georgetown. A 28-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, while the 31-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital, state police said in a news release.