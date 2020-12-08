Delaware brewery releases beer that honors Joe Biden

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A brewery in Delaware is making a beer that honors President-elect Joe Biden and his long association with Amtrak.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports that Wilmington Brew Works released its new IPA on Monday.

The beer is called “Rail Car One: Wilmington to Washington.” Biden has long been known for commuting on Amtrak during his decades as a U.S. senator.

The triple dry-hopped brew is made with mosaic, citra and sultana Hops. It has an ABV of 8%. The brewery tweeted Monday that its first batch had sold out.

Ironically, Biden doesn't drink beer. He's well known as a life-long teetotaler.

Wilmington Brew Works decided against using Biden’s likeness on the can. It instead went with an Amtrak Acela train design.

“Joe Biden famously doesn’t drink alcohol, and I didn’t think it was fair to him to put his likeness on a can,” said John Fusco, Wilmington Brew Works’ vice president of creative and brand marketing. “I also enjoyed the challenge of recreating a (Works Progress Administration)-era train-style poster.”