Delaware announces 593 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state of Delaware has announced 593 new positive cases of COVID-19. Officials also said that another Delawarean has died due to the virus.

The Delaware State News reported Sunday that the person who died was a 91-year-old from New Castle County. The person had underlying health conditions and was a resident of a long-term care facility.

The Division of Public Health said tat death brought the state's number of virus-related deaths to 816.

Hospitalizations are now at 357. The state said that 55 people are listed in critical condition.

The overall total of cases is now 45,460.