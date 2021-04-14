Decision expected on charges for cop who shot Black motorist MOHAMED IBRAHIM and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, Associated Press April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 12:14 a.m.
1 of29 Demonstrators take cover from crowd-dispersal munitions from police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. A white police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb resigned Tuesday, April 13, 2021 as did the city's police chief — moves that the mayor said he hoped would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 Chyna Whitaker, center, holds her son Daunte Jr., as she walks up to microphones to speak during a news conference, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. The father, Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 A demonstrator faces off with police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 Naisha Wright, aunt of Daunte Wright, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 Katie Wright, center, mother of Daunte Wright, speaks during a news conference in snowfall, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son Daunte Jr. A white police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb resigned Tuesday, April 13, 2021 as did the city's police chief — moves that the mayor said he hoped would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. A white police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb resigned Tuesday, April 13, 2021 as did the city's police chief — moves that the mayor said he hoped would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP) AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 Naisha Wright, aunt of Daunte Wright, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 Katie Wright, center, mother of Daunte Wright, arrives to speak during a news conference, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 Angie Golson, grandmother of Daunte Wright, cries as she speaks during a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 Attorney Benjamin Crump, speaks during a news conference to address the killing of Daunte Wright, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 Naisha Wright, aunt of Daunte Wright, right, yells the name of her deceased nephew during a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 Chyna Whitaker speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. The father of her son, Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, cries as she speaks during a news conference in snowfall, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 Courtney Ross, girlfriend of the deceased George Floyd, left, hugs Katie Wright, mother of the deceased Daunte Wright, right, before a news conference, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 Angie Golson, grandmother of Daunte Wright, cries as she speaks during a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 Demonstrators use umbrellas as shields against police during a clash outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 Demonstrators use umbrellas as shields against police during a clash outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge the white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, sparking nights of protests and raising tensions amid the nearby murder trial of the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd.
Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned Tuesday, two days after Potter shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her pistol when she was trying to pull out her Taser.
Written By
MOHAMED IBRAHIM and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER