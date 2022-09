NEW YORK (AP) — Three children found dead on the beach near Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk died by drowning, authorities confirmed Tuesday, as their mother remained in custody.

Seven-year-old Zachary Merdy; Lilana Merdy, 4, and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev were found after a nearly three-hour search that began at 1:40 a.m. Monday when a relative called police, worried the woman intended to harm her children. They were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.