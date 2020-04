Death toll from tornado outbreak rises to at least 34

Bags of recovered clothing rest on what remains of the floor in Mama D's Bar and Grill in Bassfield, Miss., Monday, April 13, 2020. The business was one of many in Mississippi destroyed by one of a number of tornadoes, Sunday afternoon and evening.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The death toll from a tornado outbreak that ravaged the South rose to at least 34 on Tuesday as Mississippi officials said a 12th person had died there.

The storms claimed lives in at least six states, and the National Weather Service said preliminary assessments found evidence that at least 19 twisters struck the region. The strongest twister was an EF-4 tornado that devastated southeastern Mississippi with winds as fast as 170 mph (273.59 kph).

Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed, and heavy rains caused flooding in some areas. Nashville, Tennessee, broke a 71-year-old record by receiving 2.23 inches (5.66 centimeters) of rain in a day, the weather service said.

Damage occurred up the East Coast, with a flurry of tornado warnings issued in Delaware after storms left the Southeast.