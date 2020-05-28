Deal reached to sell Vermont's Marlboro College campus

MARLBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Marlboro College campus is being sold to an organization that is seeking to reduce costs and improve outcomes for low-income and first-generation college students, the two organizations announced Thursday.

The college and the organization Democracy Builders announced that a purchase and sale agreement had been signed for the more than 500-acre property in the southern Vermont town of Marlboro.

The sale price of the deal, which must be approved by Vermont officials, was not disclosed.

Marlboro announced last year that it was shuttering the Vermont campus and merging with Emerson College in Massachusetts. After announcing the deal with Emerson, Marlboro officials began to market the 530-acre campus, which includes 58 buildings, over 210,000-square-feet of facilities and access to nearly 17 miles of recreational trails.

Democracy Builders hopes to offer a hybrid degree through a program called Degrees of Freedom, which describes itself as an early-college, late-high school program that offers students a fully-funded, flexible, and career-targeted degree.

After two years of coursework and paid internships, students will have the skills and knowledge to begin careers or pursue further education.