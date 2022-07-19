Deadly Minneapolis police standoff revives racial concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The shooting of a young Black man whose family says he was experiencing a mental health crisis has revived some activists' mistrust of the Minneapolis Police Department and their perception that officers are quick to take Black lives while going to greater lengths to capture white suspects alive.
The department and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension hadn't said as of Tuesday what led two police snipers to shoot and kill 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg early Thursday after a six-hour standoff. And they had not released police video of the confrontation.