Deadly Colorado blaze renews focus on underground coal fires MATTHEW BROWN and COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press Jan. 30, 2022 Updated: Jan. 30, 2022 11:36 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — A fire raging in an underground Colorado coal field in 1883 sent so much smoke pouring from cracks in the ground that the scene was likened to burning volcanoes and the state's first mining inspector deemed the blaze “impossible to extinguish.”
Nearly 140 years later two fires still smolder in the now-abandoned coal field near Boulder — the same area where a wildfire last month destroyed more than 1,000 homes and buildings and killed at least one person.
