Dayton cops shoot, critically wound man who shot at drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man seeking assistance from passing motorists as he stood in the middle of a Dayton street took a gun from one vehicle and apparently fired it at other drivers before he was shot and critically wounded by police.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday on Wayne Avenue.

Several 911 callers repotted a man wearing only shorts was in the roadway and telling drivers he needed help. When one driver stopped his van, the man told him “they're after me" before he grabbed a gun that was on the van's passenger seat and ran off, authorities said.

Other drivers reported the man was waving the gun, pointing it at them and firing shots, though apparently the bullets did not hit anyone, authorities said.

The man was shot by an officer a short time later and was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. His name and further details about his injuries were not disclosed.