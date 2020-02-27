Davenport takes another step toward riverfront playground

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Davenport has taken another step toward construction of an outdoor playground along the riverfront downtown.

The City Council approved a plan Wednesday night for a design competition. It calls for three finalists to be selected from a list of qualified consultants. The finalists will be given $20,000 each to prepare feasible plans. The winner will develop its idea into a contract with the city, aiming to begin construction in spring 2022.

Finalists will be announced in the next several weeks, and the design competition winner will be selected a few months later.

The expected cost? $3.5 million to build what backers say will be a world-class destination site on roughly 2 acres (0.8 hectares).