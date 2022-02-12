Data breach at Morley Companies prompts AG Nessel to issue consumer protection reminders

A data breach at Morley Companies in Saginaw is threatening the security of the personal information belonging to more than 521,000 current employees, former employees and various clients.

"Morley has sent notification of this incident to potentially impacted individuals and has provided resources to assist them," the company said in a press release.

The attack may have exposed names, home addresses, social security numbers, birth dates, client identification numbers, health insurance information, medical diagnostics and medical treatment information, according to the company.

The data security incident prompted Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to issue consumer protection reminders in a press release on Friday.

While Morely's notification letters going to potentially affected individuals are legitimate, bad actors may take the opportunity to use the breach to access additional personal information, according to the Attorney General's Office.

"Watch out for fraudulent emails, phone calls, and text messages seeking personal or banking information in connection to the Morley breach," Nessel said in the release. "As recipients of the notice will see in Morley’s letter, the company will explain steps to take to protect the information, as well as access to free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. If you receive other correspondence that asks you do to something like call a number to confirm your personal information, assume it’s a scam."

The Attorney General's Office provides resources for consumers to review anytime on a variety of topics, including "Data Breaches: What to do Next Consumer Alert."

Consumer complaints can also be filed online at the attorney general's website here. If you have questions, call 877-765-8388.