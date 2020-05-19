Dartmouth-Hitchcock expands telehealth for Crohn's disease

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth-Hitchcock is creating a virtual center to improve treatment of Crohn's disease across northern New England.

The health system will use a grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to expand its telemedicine program for inflammatory bowel disease. The new virtual center, based at Dartmouth-Hitcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, will serve patients in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Officials say a nationwide shortage of specialists for Crohn's disease is especially acute in rural communities.