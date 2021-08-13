Dark skies in upcoming months crucial for bird migration

Last month, the Michigan Senate adopted a resolution formally recognizing July as Dark Sky Awareness Month in the state. Helping solidify the decision was a law put in place in 2016 meant to protect northern Michigan state parks from artificial light pollution.

The law helped designate dark sky viewing areas statewide. Michigan has six state-designated dark sky parks, and one park in Mackinaw City has international dark sky status. The designation promotes stargazing and night photography in the parks.

As good as the news is for stargazers, it’s also good for the state’s birds.

Most birds that migrate in North America migrate during the night. And tragically, many of these birds do not complete their journey due to a simple man-made problem: we left the lights on at night.

Birds that migrate or hunt at night navigate by moonlight and starlight. Artificial light can cause them to wander off course and toward the dangerous nighttime landscapes of cities. Migratory birds depend on cues from properly timed seasonal schedules. Artificial lights can cause them to migrate too early or too late and miss ideal climate conditions for nesting, foraging and other behaviors, according to the International Dark Sky Association.

Birds migrating at night are attracted to artificial sources of light. As birds approach the lights of tall buildings, communications towers, lighthouses, floodlit obstacles and other lit structures, they become vulnerable to collisions with the structures themselves, according to the Michigan Audubon Society.

“In the United states, anywhere from 100 million to a billion birds are killed by glass collisions every year. That’s sad,” said Anne Louis, president of the city wildlife program in Washington, D.C.

Even if collisions with these structures are avoided, birds are still vulnerable to artificial lights. Once inside a beam of light, birds are reluctant to fly out of the lighted area into the dark, and often continue to flap around in the beam of light until they drop to the ground with exhaustion, according to the Society.

Make your community more bird-friendly If you would like to learn more about making your community more bird-friendly, contact Michigan Audubon Conservation Project Coordinator Linnea Rowse at lrowse@michiganaudubon.org or 517-580-7364.

These dark sky parks give people the opportunity to get educated on the adverse effects of light pollution.

“When we add light to the environment, that has the potential to disrupt habitat, just like running a bulldozer over the landscape can,” said Chad Moore, formerly of the National Park Service.

These night time window collisions are a large contributor to bird mortality rates, according to University of Michigan biologist, Brian Weeks. He says targeted lights out initiatives are a solution to help decrease bird window collision mortality rates.

Because it’s fairly easy to predict when birds will migrate through certain areas, targeted lights out initiatives in certain cities can help reduce the amount of birds colliding with windows, according to Weeks.

“Moral of the story is that yes, especially in more urban areas, targeted lights out initiatives are helping decrease bird window collision mortality rates,” he said.

Millions of birds migrate through the Great Lakes every year, using wetlands, forests, shoreline and more than 32,000 islands as stopover sites.

The next peak migration period is mid-August through October. Simple steps can be taken during this time to reduce the danger as migrants pass through:

• Turn off unnecessary exterior lights or pull shades at night.

• Turn off unnecessary lighting in lobbies or atriums.

• Turn off decorative landscaping lighting.

• In office buildings, turn off lighting on the outside perimeter offices and use only interior office lights if needed. If lighting must be left on, use curtains to block light from escaping.

• For late-night workers, use task lighting where possible.

• Ask cleaning staff to turn lights on as needed and turn lights off after they complete their work.

• Add proper decals and window treatments that deter daytime bird strikes.

Visit here for a list of the designated “dark sky preserves” spanning statewide. Light pollution in these areas are among the lowest measured in the Great Lakes, according to Pure Michigan.