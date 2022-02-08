Dangerous bleeding strokes disproportionately affect Asian American, Pacific Islander adults

Asian and Pacific Islander adults in the U.S. are disproportionately affected by a deadly type of stroke that causes bleeding into the brain, according to new research that also shows they experience these strokes at a younger age than their white peers.
With these intracerebral hemorrhages, or ICHs, they also face greater complications and longer hospital stays than their white counterparts, according to the findings recently published in JAMA Network Open. They are being presented Wednesday at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference.