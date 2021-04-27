Dad of 'hero' son who died in River Thames urges UK honor

LONDON (AP) — The father of a 20-year-old man who died after jumping into the River Thames near London Bridge to save a woman joined a campaign Tuesday to persuade the British government to honor his son for his brave and selfless act.
Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, who was widely known as Jimi, was on his way home from work at a central London restaurant when he entered the water along with another man around midnight on Saturday. River authorities rescued the woman and the other man, but Olubunmi-Adewole's body was recovered around six hours later.