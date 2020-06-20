Dad arrested after boy calls 911, reports shooting of mother

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police arriving at a home after a 911 call from an 11-year-old boy arrested the boy's father in the fatal shooting of the child's mother a police official said.

The boy called 911 from inside the residence Friday night, saying his father shot his mother, Lt. Ray Spencer said..

According to police, a shot was heard during the call, Spencer said.

Arriving officers immediately made contact with the man and took him into custody, Spencer said.

According to Spencer, the man was arrested on suspicion of murder and the boy wasn't harmed.

Spencer said authorities were trying to locate other family members and that the boy would be placed in protective custody in the meantime.

No identities were released.