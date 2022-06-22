DOJ: Maine violates ADA in care of kids with disabilities

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine unnecessarily institutionalizes youths with mental health and developmental disabilities due to a lack of sufficient community-based services that would allow the children to stay in their homes, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday in declaring a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The Justice Department conducted its investigation after advocacy group Disability Rights Maine filed a complaint on behalf of a group of children. The rights organization said the children were not able to access community-based services, resulting in institutionalization or risk of institutionalization that violated the ADA.