DNR: Ice conditions may prompt removal of fishing shanties

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Conditions on Michigan lakes and other waterways could force the early removal of fishing shanties.

All shanties must be removed once ice no longer can safely support them, said Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources.

“It’s the angler’s responsibility to safely remove their shanty before it falls through the ice,” said Lt. Jason Wicklund, of the DNR law enforcement division.

Repeated thawing and refreezing of ice weakens its integrity, decreasing the ability to support additional weight of people, snowmobiles, off-road vehicles and shanties.

Deteriorating ice, water currents and high winds also increase the probability of pressure cracks, which can leave anglers and others stranded on ice floes or at risk of falling through the ice, the DNR said.

Shanty owners whose structures fall through the ice are subject to penalties of up to 30 days in jail, fines of $100 to $500, or both. If a shanty is removed by a government agency, the court can require the owner to reimburse that agency for an amount of up to three times the cost of removal.