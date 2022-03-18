Reports finds unsafe conditions in New Mexico migrant jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conditions at a privately owned and operated jail used to hold migrants in rural New Mexico are unsafe and unsanitary and everyone held there should be immediately transferred elsewhere, a federal watchdog said in a report released Friday.
It was an unusually stark recommendation from the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General, which based its findings on an unannounced inspection in February of the Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia, New Mexico. The facility is among many run under contract for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.