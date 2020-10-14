DEA shows off big haul of meth seized in Southern California

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities on Wednesday showed off results of Southern California raids early this month that led to the biggest domestic seizure of methamphetamine in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history.

The 2,224 pounds (1,008.7 kilograms) of methamphetamine was seized Oct.. 2 during an investigation of a drug-trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa cartel, the DEA said in a statement.

The investigation led to search warrants being served at narcotics stash houses in the Riverside County cities of Moreno Valley and Perris, east of Los Angeles.

Also seized were 893 pounds (405 kilograms) of cocaine and 13 pounds (5.9 kilograms) of heroin.

DEA Acting Administrator Timothy J. Shea and other law enforcement officials displayed the evidence during a press conference at a DEA warehouse in Montebello.

It was not the only huge seizure of meth in the region this month.

On Oct. 9, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped a truck crossing from Mexico into the United States at San Diego's Otay Mesa and found 3,014 pounds (1,367.1 kilograms) of methamphetamine, the agency said Sunday.

The truck also contained 64 pounds (29 kilograms) of heroin, 29 pounds (13.1 kilograms) of fentanyl powder and almost 37 pounds (16.7 kilograms) of fentanyl pills, the agency said.