DC high schools receive bomb threats for 3rd straight day ASHRAF KHALIL , Associated Press Feb. 10, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Public high schools in Washington, D.C., faced a fresh wave of bomb threats Thursday, despite the arrest of a teenager who is accused of making some of the previous threats. No hazardous materials were found.
Five high schools were evacuated and searched Thursday after receiving bomb threats over the phone.