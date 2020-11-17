https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/DC-81-DecriminalizeEntheogens-All-100-15733047.php
DC-81-DecriminalizeEntheogens-All,100
Published
District of Columbia: Decriminalize Entheogens (Make lowest police
priority)
100 percent
x-Yes, 209,768 - 76 percent
No, 65,979 - 24 percent
